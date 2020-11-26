Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
07-10-15-36-37
(seven, ten, fifteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
11-25-31-41-43, Lucky Ball: 9
(eleven, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $214 million
3-1-0, Lucky Sum: 4
(three, one, zero; Lucky Sum: four)
8-5-2, Lucky Sum: 15
(eight, five, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
8-2-5-8, Lucky Sum: 23
(eight, two, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
6-4-1-0, Lucky Sum: 11
(six, four, one, zero; Lucky Sum: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $216 million
Comments