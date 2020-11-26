Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
11-25-31-41-43, Lucky Ball: 9
(eleven, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: nine)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
11-25-31-41-43, Lucky Ball: 9
(eleven, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: nine)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments