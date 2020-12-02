Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
03-04-12-20-28
(three, four, twelve, twenty, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $244 million
9-9-1, Lucky Sum: 19
(nine, nine, one; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
6-3-7, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, three, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
8-4-3-0, Lucky Sum: 15
(eight, four, three, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
9-0-8-9, Lucky Sum: 26
(nine, zero, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
28-31-40-41-46, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3
(twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty, forty-one, forty-six; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)
