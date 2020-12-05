Charlotte Observer Logo
NC Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

02-10-28-31-37

(two, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $177,000

03-19-24-44-50, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(three, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-four, fifty; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $244 million

9-5-4, Lucky Sum: 18

(nine, five, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

2-1-0, Lucky Sum: 3

(two, one, zero; Lucky Sum: three)

9-2-7-9, Lucky Sum: 27

(nine, two, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

6-6-5-5, Lucky Sum: 22

(six, six, five, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $243 million

