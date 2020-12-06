Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

0-5-4, Lucky Sum: 9

(zero, five, four; Lucky Sum: nine)

