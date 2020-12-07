Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
02-05-15-23-34
(two, five, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)
03-18-22-26-35, Lucky Ball: 14
(three, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $264 million
1-7-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(one, seven, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
6-2-4, Lucky Sum: 12
(six, two, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)
0-3-4-0, Lucky Sum: 7
(zero, three, four, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)
8-9-3-6, Lucky Sum: 26
(eight, nine, three, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $262 million
Comments