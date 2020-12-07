Charlotte Observer Logo
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

02-05-15-23-34

(two, five, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)

