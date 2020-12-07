Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
02-05-15-23-34
(two, five, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
02-05-15-23-34
(two, five, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments