Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-0-6-0, Lucky Sum: 9
(three, zero, six, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-0-6-0, Lucky Sum: 9
(three, zero, six, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments