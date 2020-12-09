Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

04-20-35-36-43

(four, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-three)

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

NC Lottery

December 09, 2020 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

December 09, 2020 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

December 09, 2020 11:11 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

December 09, 2020 11:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

December 09, 2020 9:32 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

December 09, 2020 9:32 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service