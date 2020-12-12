Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
10-14-17-22-31
(ten, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-one)
19-31-37-55-67, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4
(nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $276 million
4-7-2, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, seven, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
5-2-9, Lucky Sum: 16
(five, two, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
2-0-7-0, Lucky Sum: 9
(two, zero, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)
0-9-9-4, Lucky Sum: 22
(zero, nine, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $277 million
Comments