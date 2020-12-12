Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0-5-1-9, Lucky Sum: 15
(zero, five, one, nine; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0-5-1-9, Lucky Sum: 15
(zero, five, one, nine; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments