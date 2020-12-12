Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0-5-1-9, Lucky Sum: 15

(zero, five, one, nine; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

  Comments  
