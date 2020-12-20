Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
01-20-28-29-43
(one, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Estimated jackpot: $330 million
2-3-3, Lucky Sum: 8
(two, three, three; Lucky Sum: eight)
7-2-1, Lucky Sum: 10
(seven, two, one; Lucky Sum: ten)
8-2-9-8, Lucky Sum: 27
(eight, two, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
1-5-2-9, Lucky Sum: 17
(one, five, two, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
27-32-34-43-52, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-three, fifty-two; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $304 million
