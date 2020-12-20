NC Lottery

Charlotte Observer Logo
RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

01-20-28-29-43

(one, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $330 million

2-3-3, Lucky Sum: 8

(two, three, three; Lucky Sum: eight)

7-2-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(seven, two, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

8-2-9-8, Lucky Sum: 27

(eight, two, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

1-5-2-9, Lucky Sum: 17

(one, five, two, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

27-32-34-43-52, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-three, fifty-two; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $304 million

