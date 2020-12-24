Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

02-05-19-33-40

(two, five, nineteen, thirty-three, forty)

02-15-40-44-47, Lucky Ball: 12

(two, fifteen, forty, forty-four, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $352 million

2-6-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, six, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

1-2-4, Lucky Sum: 7

(one, two, four; Lucky Sum: seven)

3-5-3-5, Lucky Sum: 16

(three, five, three, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

4-2-3-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, two, three, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $341 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

December 24, 2020 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

December 24, 2020 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

December 24, 2020 11:14 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

December 24, 2020 11:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

December 24, 2020 8:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

December 24, 2020 8:58 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service