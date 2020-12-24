Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4-2-3-9, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, two, three, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4-2-3-9, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, two, three, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments