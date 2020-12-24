Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
1-2-4, Lucky Sum: 7
(one, two, four; Lucky Sum: seven)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
1-2-4, Lucky Sum: 7
(one, two, four; Lucky Sum: seven)
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments