Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

03-09-24-26-33

(three, nine, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three)

17-23-36-69-70, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-six, sixty-nine, seventy; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

4-3-6, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, three, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

6-7-1, Lucky Sum: 14

(six, seven, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

4-5-7-4, Lucky Sum: 20

(four, five, seven, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)

9-9-4-0, Lucky Sum: 22

(nine, nine, four, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $341 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

December 25, 2020 11:10 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

December 25, 2020 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

December 25, 2020 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

December 25, 2020 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

December 25, 2020 3:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

December 25, 2020 3:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service