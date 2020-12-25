Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

03-09-24-26-33

(three, nine, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three)

