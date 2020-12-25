Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

9-9-4-0, Lucky Sum: 22

(nine, nine, four, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

  Comments  

Lottery

NC Lottery

December 25, 2020 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

December 25, 2020 11:10 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

December 25, 2020 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

December 25, 2020 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

December 25, 2020 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

December 25, 2020 3:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service