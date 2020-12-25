Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
9-9-4-0, Lucky Sum: 22
(nine, nine, four, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
9-9-4-0, Lucky Sum: 22
(nine, nine, four, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments