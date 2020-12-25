Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
6-7-1, Lucky Sum: 14
(six, seven, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
