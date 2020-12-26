Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:
7-4-8, Lucky Sum: 19
(seven, four, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
NC Lottery.
