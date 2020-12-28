Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
09-19-23-40-42
(nine, nineteen, twenty-three, forty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $514,000
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
09-19-23-40-42
(nine, nineteen, twenty-three, forty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $514,000
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments