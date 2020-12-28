Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

09-19-23-40-42

(nine, nineteen, twenty-three, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $514,000

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

December 27, 2020 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

December 27, 2020 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

December 27, 2020 7:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

December 27, 2020 7:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

December 27, 2020 7:34 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

December 27, 2020 7:34 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service