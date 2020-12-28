Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

01-04-10-34-35

(one, four, ten, thirty-four, thirty-five)

06-09-11-15-29, Lucky Ball: 14

(six, nine, eleven, fifteen, twenty-nine; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $376 million

6-1-0, Lucky Sum: 7

(six, one, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)

2-6-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, six, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

0-8-8-4, Lucky Sum: 20

(zero, eight, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)

4-5-3-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, five, three, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $363 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

December 28, 2020 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

December 28, 2020 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

December 28, 2020 11:19 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

December 28, 2020 11:18 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

December 28, 2020 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

December 28, 2020 7:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service