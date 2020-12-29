Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
04-08-38-39-43
(four, eight, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three)
01-31-35-48-62, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3
(one, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)
5-0-6, Lucky Sum: 11
(five, zero, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)
0-9-9, Lucky Sum: 18
(zero, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
0-2-0-6, Lucky Sum: 8
(zero, two, zero, six; Lucky Sum: eight)
4-9-1-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(four, nine, one, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $363 million
