Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

04-08-38-39-43

(four, eight, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three)

01-31-35-48-62, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3

(one, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)

5-0-6, Lucky Sum: 11

(five, zero, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)

0-9-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(zero, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

0-2-0-6, Lucky Sum: 8

(zero, two, zero, six; Lucky Sum: eight)

4-9-1-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(four, nine, one, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $363 million

