Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

0-9-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(zero, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

December 29, 2020 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

December 29, 2020 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

December 29, 2020 11:10 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

December 29, 2020 11:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

December 29, 2020 8:18 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

December 29, 2020 7:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service