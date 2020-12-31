NC Lottery

Charlotte Observer Logo
RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

01-04-16-20-37

(one, four, sixteen, twenty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $401 million

4-7-6, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, seven, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

1-3-0, Lucky Sum: 4

(one, three, zero; Lucky Sum: four)

9-2-9-0, Lucky Sum: 20

(nine, two, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty)

1-2-7-2, Lucky Sum: 12

(one, two, seven, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)

03-43-45-61-65, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(three, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-one, sixty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $363 million

