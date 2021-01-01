NC Lottery

Charlotte Observer Logo
By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

05-08-15-37-41

(five, eight, fifteen, thirty-seven, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $136,000

11-28-30-39-43, Lucky Ball: 14

(eleven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-three; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $401 million

7-1-4, Lucky Sum: 12

(seven, one, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)

4-8-6, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, eight, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

2-3-7-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(two, three, seven, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

9-9-9-0, Lucky Sum: 27

(nine, nine, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $384 million

