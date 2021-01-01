Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
09-14-25-28-32
(nine, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
09-14-25-28-32
(nine, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments