Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
4-3-1, Lucky Sum: 8
(four, three, one; Lucky Sum: eight)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
4-3-1, Lucky Sum: 8
(four, three, one; Lucky Sum: eight)
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments