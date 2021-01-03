Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

01-16-30-39-40

(one, sixteen, thirty, thirty-nine, forty)

January 03, 2021 11:47 PM

