NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

05-09-10-38-43

(five, nine, ten, thirty-eight, forty-three)

02-12-21-26-46, Lucky Ball: 7

(two, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-six; Lucky Ball: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

3-9-9, Lucky Sum: 21

(three, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

3-4-3, Lucky Sum: 10

(three, four, three; Lucky Sum: ten)

3-9-1-4, Lucky Sum: 17

(three, nine, one, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

4-3-9-8, Lucky Sum: 24

(four, three, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

