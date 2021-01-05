Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
05-09-10-38-43
(five, nine, ten, thirty-eight, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
05-09-10-38-43
(five, nine, ten, thirty-eight, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments