Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

19-31-38-42-43

(nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $146,000

Estimated jackpot: $490 million

7-4-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

8-1-6, Lucky Sum: 15

(eight, one, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

7-3-8-8, Lucky Sum: 26

(seven, three, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

4-8-4-5, Lucky Sum: 21

(four, eight, four, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

01-20-22-60-66, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(one, twenty, twenty-two, sixty, sixty-six; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

January 07, 2021 12:25 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

January 07, 2021 12:23 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

January 06, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

January 06, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

January 06, 2021 7:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

January 06, 2021 7:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service