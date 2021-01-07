Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

11-21-29-33-39

(eleven, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

03-20-25-28-30, Lucky Ball: 18

(three, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $490 million

1-8-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, eight, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

9-5-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(nine, five, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

4-4-6-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(four, four, six, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

5-5-3-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(five, five, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $470 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

January 07, 2021 11:47 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

January 07, 2021 11:47 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

January 07, 2021 11:20 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

January 07, 2021 11:18 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

January 07, 2021 7:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

January 07, 2021 7:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service