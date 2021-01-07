Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

5-5-3-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(five, five, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

