Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-15-22-29-31

(one, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

03-06-16-18-58, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

(three, six, sixteen, eighteen, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

8-7-1, Lucky Sum: 16

(eight, seven, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

4-5-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, five, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

0-9-5-9, Lucky Sum: 23

(zero, nine, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

0-5-9-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(zero, five, nine, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $470 million

  Comments  

Lottery

SC Lottery

January 08, 2021 11:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

January 08, 2021 7:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

January 08, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

January 08, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

January 08, 2021 3:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

January 08, 2021 3:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service