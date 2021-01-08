Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-15-22-29-31
(one, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
03-06-16-18-58, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(three, six, sixteen, eighteen, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
8-7-1, Lucky Sum: 16
(eight, seven, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
4-5-9, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, five, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
0-9-5-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(zero, nine, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
0-5-9-1, Lucky Sum: 15
(zero, five, nine, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $470 million
