Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

4-5-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, five, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

