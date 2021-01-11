NC Lottery

Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

12-13-15-22-30

(twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty)

01-08-20-37-39, Lucky Ball: 8

(one, eight, twenty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $600 million

2-0-9, Lucky Sum: 11

(two, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: eleven)

5-2-3, Lucky Sum: 10

(five, two, three; Lucky Sum: ten)

7-0-9-3, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, zero, nine, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

9-3-4-2, Lucky Sum: 18

(nine, three, four, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $550 million

January 11, 2021 11:18 PM

