Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

07-13-17-29-37

(seven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

03-16-20-21-47, Lucky Ball: 10

(three, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

4-3-3, Lucky Sum: 10

(four, three, three; Lucky Sum: ten)

4-3-2, Lucky Sum: 9

(four, three, two; Lucky Sum: nine)

1-4-7-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(one, four, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

3-6-2-3, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, six, two, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $640 million

