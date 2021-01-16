Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $850 million
6-9-7
(six, nine, seven)
3-6-6-0
(three, six, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $640 million
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $850 million
6-9-7
(six, nine, seven)
3-6-6-0
(three, six, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $640 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments