Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
12-15-31-41-42
(twelve, fifteen, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $278,000
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
12-15-31-41-42
(twelve, fifteen, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $278,000
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments