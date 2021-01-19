Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

02-10-13-19-34

(two, ten, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-four)

10-19-26-28-50, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2

(ten, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, fifty; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $865 million

9-8-3, Lucky Sum: 20

(nine, eight, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)

3-7-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(three, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

7-8-3-2, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, eight, three, two; Lucky Sum: twenty)

4-8-0-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(four, eight, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $730 million

