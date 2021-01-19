Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
02-10-13-19-34
(two, ten, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-four)
10-19-26-28-50, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2
(ten, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, fifty; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $865 million
9-8-3, Lucky Sum: 20
(nine, eight, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)
3-7-8, Lucky Sum: 18
(three, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
7-8-3-2, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, eight, three, two; Lucky Sum: twenty)
4-8-0-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(four, eight, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $730 million
