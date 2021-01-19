Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

3-7-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(three, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

January 19, 2021 11:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

January 19, 2021 11:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

January 19, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

January 19, 2021 11:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

January 19, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

January 19, 2021 8:24 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service