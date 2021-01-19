Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4-8-0-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(four, eight, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4-8-0-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(four, eight, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments