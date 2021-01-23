Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

8-3-0-6, Lucky Sum: 17

(eight, three, zero, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

