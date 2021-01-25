Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:

02-21-33-37-40

(two, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $281,000

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

8-6-3, Lucky Sum: 17

(eight, six, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

0-6-5, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, six, five; Lucky Sum: eleven)

3-8-7-7, Lucky Sum: 25

(three, eight, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

8-6-3-2, Lucky Sum: 19

(eight, six, three, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

January 24, 2021 11:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

January 24, 2021 11:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

January 24, 2021 7:17 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

January 24, 2021 7:17 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

January 24, 2021 7:17 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

January 24, 2021 7:17 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service