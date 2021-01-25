Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
02-21-33-37-40
(two, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $281,000
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
8-6-3, Lucky Sum: 17
(eight, six, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
0-6-5, Lucky Sum: 11
(zero, six, five; Lucky Sum: eleven)
3-8-7-7, Lucky Sum: 25
(three, eight, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
8-6-3-2, Lucky Sum: 19
(eight, six, three, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
