Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

06-18-23-24-34

(six, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four)

29-49-56-66-67, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3

(twenty-nine, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-six, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)

9-2-1, Lucky Sum: 12

(nine, two, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)

7-5-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

6-7-5-2, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, seven, five, two; Lucky Sum: twenty)

9-9-9-3, Lucky Sum: 30

(nine, nine, nine, three; Lucky Sum: thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

