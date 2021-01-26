Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
06-18-23-24-34
(six, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four)
29-49-56-66-67, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-nine, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-six, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)
9-2-1, Lucky Sum: 12
(nine, two, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)
7-5-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
6-7-5-2, Lucky Sum: 20
(six, seven, five, two; Lucky Sum: twenty)
9-9-9-3, Lucky Sum: 30
(nine, nine, nine, three; Lucky Sum: thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Comments