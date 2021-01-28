Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
08-20-25-32-38
(eight, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
3-5-4, Lucky Sum: 12
(three, five, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)
9-5-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(nine, five, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
1-9-0-9, Lucky Sum: 19
(one, nine, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
8-4-3-1, Lucky Sum: 16
(eight, four, three, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
17-33-35-42-52, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 3
(seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: nine; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Comments