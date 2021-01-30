Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

06-25-32-38-41

(six, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

04-44-58-59-70, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3

(four, forty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

2-3-1, Lucky Sum: 6

(two, three, one; Lucky Sum: six)

9-4-6, Lucky Sum: 19

(nine, four, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

4-6-5-3, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, six, five, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

3-9-2-5, Lucky Sum: 19

(three, nine, two, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

