Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
06-25-32-38-41
(six, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
04-44-58-59-70, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
(four, forty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
2-3-1, Lucky Sum: 6
(two, three, one; Lucky Sum: six)
9-4-6, Lucky Sum: 19
(nine, four, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
4-6-5-3, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, six, five, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
3-9-2-5, Lucky Sum: 19
(three, nine, two, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Comments