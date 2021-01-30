Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

02-10-11-25-34

(two, ten, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

3-1-7, Lucky Sum: 11

(three, one, seven; Lucky Sum: eleven)

5-7-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(five, seven, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

9-4-6-1, Lucky Sum: 20

(nine, four, six, one; Lucky Sum: twenty)

4-6-0-3, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, six, zero, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

01-02-07-52-61, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3

(one, two, seven, fifty-two, sixty-one; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

January 30, 2021 11:47 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

January 30, 2021 11:47 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

January 30, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

January 30, 2021 11:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

January 30, 2021 7:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

January 30, 2021 7:16 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service