Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-10-11-25-34
(two, ten, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
3-1-7, Lucky Sum: 11
(three, one, seven; Lucky Sum: eleven)
5-7-3, Lucky Sum: 15
(five, seven, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
9-4-6-1, Lucky Sum: 20
(nine, four, six, one; Lucky Sum: twenty)
4-6-0-3, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, six, zero, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
01-02-07-52-61, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3
(one, two, seven, fifty-two, sixty-one; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)
Comments