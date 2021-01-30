Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4-6-0-3, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, six, zero, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4-6-0-3, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, six, zero, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments